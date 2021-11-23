Telangana: Here Is The List Of MLC Candidates

The ruling TRS party has finalised the names of candidates for MLC elections under Local Authorities Constituencies, which are scheduled to be held on December 10.

TRS Party President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao named Kavitha in the list of TRS candidates for the state legislative council under the local bodies category.

Here is the list of 11 other candidates - Yadava Reddy, Tata Madhu (Khammam), Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), L. Ramana and Bhanuprasad Rao (Karimnagar), Patnam Mahender Reddy, Shambirpur Raju, Dande Vittal (Adilabad), MC Koti Reddy (Nalgonda), Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Kuchumalla Damodar Reddy.

Yadava Reddy and Tata Madhu have filed their papers in Medak district and Khammam district respectively. whereas Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambirpur Raju filed their papers in the Rangareddy district. The candidates who haven't filed their papers will file on November 24 as it is the last day for filing papers.

The six TRS candidates - Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Takkallapally Ravinder Rao, Padi Koushik Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Banda Prakash, and P Venkat Rami Reddy - filed nominations for MLC elections under MLA quota have been declared unanimously.

P Venkat Rami Reddy has taken the political plunge after quitting IAS. He was made MLC.