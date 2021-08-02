Telangana: Heavy Water Inflow To Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam Projects

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project officials opened 22 crest gates as the water levels are inching towards Full Reservoir Level. With the upstream projects getting filled, the officials are releasing water downstream. With this, River Krishna has got huge inflows in the past week.

With the water release downstream, there are steady inflows into Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects. On Sunday morning, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) officials opened 5 crest gates and released water downstream.

According to the official sources, the reservoir is getting 3.72 lakh cusecs of water as inflows, the officials opened 22 crest gates and released 3.55 lakh cusecs water to downstream. At present, the water level of the reservoir is 305 TMC at 587.20 feet against its gross capacity of 312.62 TMC at 590 feet.

As the crest gates of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects opened to release water downstream, many visitors from Hyderabad are flocking the place to watch the water flow out of the gates.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Sagar Project Superintendent Engineer Dharma Naik said “This year, we are releasing water through crest gates and to the left canal about 15 days ahead of the usual time.”