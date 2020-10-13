With rains lashing different areas of the city since Monday morning, the IMD said and predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rains expected during the next 48 hours. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asked people to be careful and alert as there is a likelihood of heavy-to-very heavy rains in the next two days.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that there might be heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated parts of the state, especially the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, and Khammam. In low-lying areas, major flooding and water-logging is likely to occur. The falling of trees and electric poles can happen leading to disruption of normal activities.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the Collectors and District SPs and Police Commissioners to review the situation and take immediate action in order to keep the entire official machinery on high alert. He also wanted all the officials to track the situation and extend the needed relief measures.

The state received an average rainfall of 1.34 cm from Sunday morning to Monday morning. The highest rainfall of 3.88 cm was recorded in Siddipet district, 3.53 cm in Sangareddy, 3.3 cm in Medak, 3.29 cm in Jogulamba Gadwal, 2.92 cm in Narayanpet, 2.47 cm in Kamareddy, 2.0 cm in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Peddapalli, Jagitial and Mancherial. So far, 12 districts have received very heavy rainfall, 13 districts have received heavy rainfall and 8 districts have received normal rainfall.

On Monday, Timmajipeta of Nagarkurnool district received 7 cm rainfall. Madanpur in Vanaparthi district recorded 6.6 cm, 6.2 cm in Gopalpet, 4.9 cm in Kothakotta, 4.6 cm in Kapra under Greater Hyderabad, 4.4 cm in Medak district, 4.2 cm in Peerjadiguda, 4.1 cm in Uppal, 4.0 cm in OU and 3.8 cm in Charlapalli and Begumpet.