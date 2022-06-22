Telangana: Heavy Rains In These Districts For Two Days

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places in Telangana on June 22nd. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lighting are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

On 23rd June, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by lighting are very likely to occur at isolated places in various places in Telangana.

On Monday night, some parts of Hyderabad received moderate to heavy rains with rainfall ranging from 50.8 mm to 92.8 mm. Besides Hyderabad, a few other districts also received heavy rainfall.

