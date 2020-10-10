Heavy rains accompanied by thunders and lightning, lashed the Greater Hyderabad on Friday evening, throwing life out of gear for several hours. The heavy downpour left different parts of the city inundated. The highest rainfall of 15.1 cm was recorded in Asifnagar, followed by 12 cm in Khairatabad and Banjara Hills. Several places in the city received rain which is more than a day's rainfall otherwise within an hour between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm. In October 2013, Begumpet has received 9.8 cm of rainfall in two hours. The meteorological department in Begumpet said that the highest rainfall was recorded in Begumpet on Friday.

Vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt in many parts of the city as the roads turned into cesspools, following heavy downpour for over 2-3 hours. It led to traffic congestion at some points as overflowing drains inundated the streets. Potholes are the main reason behind the slow-moving traffic. Several low-lying areas got completely inundated and as a result, locals couldn't step out of their houses for hours. The officials pressed workers into service to remove the water.

Traffic was disrupted in many areas like Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Somajguda, Begumpet, Nampally, Abids, Koti, Begum Bazar, MJ Market, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Raidurgam and Gachibowli.

It is expected that the cyclonic circulation extending to the mid-tropospheric stage will concentrate into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The weather department said that it is expected to move west-north-westward and cross northern Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is expected over the state from October 10 to 12.

The heavy rains on Friday resulted in power outages across the city and the electricity officials cautioned people to stay away from electric poles and transformers. In case of any interruption in power supply, people can call to these numbers -1912/100 or 7382072104, 7382072106, 7382071574- and can raise a complaint.

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Hyderabad on Friday evening. Here are a few videos.

Horrible @KTRTRS sir this is our position when rainfall in mallepally,asif nagar,Hyderabad.this water flows from 60 to 70 yrs.No-one made a solution for this , water goes in each and every house when rainfall, they are many old age ppl in our streets water goes in there houses pic.twitter.com/2h66mTHbuI — Kurakula.arvindkumar (@KurakulaArvind) October 9, 2020

Tolichowki , Hyderabad

The guy is swimming 😂

and by the way Asifnagar got 151mm of rain in three hours which is last 3years highest for Hyderabad..@Rajani_Weather @WeatherBrother @HiHyderabad @Hyderabadrains pic.twitter.com/ZjbykR4HJG — The Unknown Anonymous (@pavanpuli1234) October 9, 2020