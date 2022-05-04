Telangana: Heavy Rains Damage Newly Built Roads In Yadadri

After sultry summer heat, several parts of Telangana received heavy downpours in the early hours of Wednesday. It gave a huge relief to some but some other people suffered a lot as many low-lying areas were inundated.

Due to heavy rainfall, water accumulated on the premises of the newly constructed Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. Waterlogging was reported in the temple queue complex. Yadadri Ghat road has also seen massive flooding and was damaged throwing normal life out of gear. Several trees have been uprooted. Vehicular movement was severely affected and devotees have been facing a lot of difficulties.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Hyderabad centre had in its forecast for Wednesday had predicted light to moderate rains along with thundershowers.

