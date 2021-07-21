Telangana: Heavy Rains to Continue in These Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in Telangana for the next three days. It forecast that some districts were likely to be hit by heavy rains followed by thunderstorms.

On July 23, it was reported that there is a possibility of hypothermia in the Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas. So, the authorities issued an alert to the government agencies to be prepared to deal with it.

Met Department said heavy rains are expected in some parts of the state on Wednesday and heavy intensity rainfall are ikely to be witnessed on Thursday and Friday in northern Telangana as well as southern Telangana districts.

IMD Hyderabad further forecasts heavy rains in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri and Khammam districts on Friday.

It issued a warning to those living in the inland areas of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Janagaon, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts to move to safer places as the rain intensity may increase by Friday.