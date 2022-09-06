Telangana: Heavy Rain Forecast For Next Four Days

Rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday amid weather forecasts looking at heavy rains in Telangana over the next four days.

Jubuilee Hills, Banjara Hills, LB Nagar, Yusufguda, Ameerpet, Malkajgiri, Madhapur, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Chandanagar and Gachibowli has recieved heavy spell of rain in the city on Tuesday,

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in State over the next four days. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued to a few districts, indicating thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

