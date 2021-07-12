Telangana: Heavy Rain Alert Forecast by IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Telangana on Monday. Heavy rains are likely to occur in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana.

The IMD stated that gusty winds with speed up to 30-40 kmph will occur in many districts of the state.

Several parts of Telangana witnessed moderate to light rainfall. Chennaraopet recorded the highest rainfall with 140 mm and in the city of Hyderabad, Srinagar Colony received 18mm. “These rains are a result of the low-pressure zone that is located on the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Under the influence of these rains, the state would receive moderate to light rainfall, which at times can be heavy. Even the capital city is expected to receive good spells of rain,” said vice-president of meteorology Mahesh Palwat. The rains are expected to persist for over 48 hours.

According to the IMD, floods may occur in a few low-lying places across Telangana districts. It also stated that there was a risk that power, train, and road transportation may be disrupted for a few hours. Rains might also cause harm to standing crops, according to the report.