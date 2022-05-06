Telangana Heatwave: Check Temperatures in Different TS Districts

May 06, 2022, 12:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heatwave alert for parts of Telangana in the next three days -May 6, 7 and 8. According to IMD, The temperatures will be 2 to 3 degrees more at some places in the state.  

On Thursday, Adilabad recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celcius while the lowest temperature was recorded in Hyderabad with 20.4 degrees Celcius in the state. 

The temperatures recorded in various places across the state on Thursday are as follows...

Place                       Maximum Temperature    Minimum Temperature 
Adilabad                          42.8                                  29.0
Nizamabad                      41.5                                  28.5
Ramagundam                 40.4                                   25.8
Khammam                      40.0                                   27.2
Medak                             40.0                                   23.0 
Nalgonda                        40.0                                   23.4
Mahabubnagar                39.8                                  26.5 
Bhadrachalam                 39.6                                  28.5
Hanmakonda                   39.0                                  25.0
Hakimpet                         37.8                                  24.4
Dundigal                          37.6                                  22.3
Hyderabad                      37.6                                  20.4
 


