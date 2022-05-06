The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heatwave alert for parts of Telangana in the next three days -May 6, 7 and 8. According to IMD, The temperatures will be 2 to 3 degrees more at some places in the state.

On Thursday, Adilabad recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celcius while the lowest temperature was recorded in Hyderabad with 20.4 degrees Celcius in the state.

The temperatures recorded in various places across the state on Thursday are as follows...

Place Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature

Adilabad 42.8 29.0

Nizamabad 41.5 28.5

Ramagundam 40.4 25.8

Khammam 40.0 27.2

Medak 40.0 23.0

Nalgonda 40.0 23.4

Mahabubnagar 39.8 26.5

Bhadrachalam 39.6 28.5

Hanmakonda 39.0 25.0

Hakimpet 37.8 24.4

Dundigal 37.6 22.3

Hyderabad 37.6 20.4

