Telangana Health Minister Urges Centre To Introduce Basti Dawakhana Model In Country

Recalling the praise of Basti Dawakhanas by the 15th Finance Commission, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao suggested the Central government implement this populist initiative across the country. He said the Telangana government has launched 259 Basti Dawakhanas to provide free medical services to the poor. While replying to queries raised by members during question hour, Rao said the government has decided to add 91 more Basti Dawakhanas in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The Minister informed the house that Basti Dawakhana will have one specialised doctor, a nurse and an assistant and the clinic will work from 9 am to 4 pm all through the week. Adding that 18 lakh people have benefitted from Basti Dawakhanas, he said the medical facility will soon be opened in the districts.

It may be recalled here, the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao had earlier said that the state government would extend the Basti Dawakhana model of Hyderabad to all Municipalities. In December, he said 288 new Basti Dawakhanas would come up across 141 towns in Telangana by June 2022.