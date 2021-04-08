Telangana Health Minister Says COVID Second Wave in TS Under Control

Amidst the second wave, Covid-19 cases were spiking across the country, but the situation in Telangana was under control said, Telangana Health Minister, Eatala Rajender.

Addressing the Media, the Minister said, ”Telangana shares a long border with Maharashtra where Covid cases are on a rise. Many people will travel to Hyderabad so, there will be a chance of rise in cases in and around Hyderabad. However, the second wave of COVID19 was under control in the state”.

Adding to this, Eatala Rajender said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and a high-level technical expert committee were reviewing the situations. ”At present, there are no severe cases to impose the lockdown or night curfew in the state.” 90 to 95 per cent of Covid positive cases were asymptomatic and they were placed in home isolation. Medical kits were issued to them, also experts are tracking their health conditions through Tele-calling" said the Health Minister.

Unlike last year the health authorities were not struggling to identify the primary and secondary contacts. So, far there has been no pressure on the government and health centers. Covid rapid tests are available are Government and Private Health centers said , Eatala Rajender. The Minister urged the people should follow the Covid rules.