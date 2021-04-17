Telangana Health Minister Reveals TS Lockdown Plans

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender clarified once again that there will be no lockdown or curfew in the state. During his recent visit to Huzurabad, he urged people to be careful and follow protective measures when stepping out of the house. He asked the people to venture out only if it is an emergency and also advised the farmers to follow covid guidelines while visiting paddy procurement centers.

Eatala Rajender also directed the private hospitals not to charge excessive prices for the treatment and asked them to show some humanity by taking the gravity of the situation into consideration. With the corona second wave spreading like wildfire in the state, he asked people to wear masks at all times in public and to maintain social distance