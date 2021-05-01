Telangana Health Minister Refutes Achampet Land-grabbing Allegations

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender has denied all the allegations of land grabbing against him. The news of Etela and his followers allegedly occupying 100 acres of assigned lands in Achampet and Hakimpet of Masaipet Mandal in the Medak district has created a stir in the ruling TRS government.

This is the first time that a senior cabinet minister has faced allegations of land grabbing and the victims directly approaching the Chief Minister.

Some of the farmers wrote a letter directly to Chief Minister KCR alleging that Minister Eatala Rajender had occupied their lands. CM KCR immediately ordered an inquiry into the matter. The farmers complained that more than 100 acres of their assigned lands had been grabbed by the family members of Etela to start a poultry industry.

Etela Rajender addressed a media gathering on the night of April 20 and said that all these allegations against him were pre-planned and some of the news channels were trying to malign his image in the public.

The minister said, "Let there be a probe by the Chief Secretary and DG. I also demand that there should be a probe led by a sitting judge. This position is not greater than my self respect."

Eatala said that the government has given crores of subsidies to many but he didn't take a penny from the government. He said that he was into the poultry business since 1986 and in 2007, he purchased 2,100 square yards of land by investing a total of Rs.5 crore. He said that there was an issue with that land and he didn't get it to date.

He said that in 2016, he bought 40 acres of land at Rs. 6 lakh per acre in Achampet and Hakimpet villages for the construction of Jamuna Hatcheries and constructed sheds. Eatala said that they purchased another seven acres of land. He also added that he had taken a loan of Rs. 100 crore from Canara Bank and is still paying it. He said that for the expansion of Hatcheries, he needed more place but all the lands beside his hatchery were assigned lands, so filed an application to the Industries Department. They said that they can't give the land to Eatala, so he spoke with TSIIC MD Narasimha Reddy and secretary to the Chief Minister.

Officials told Eatala that the people of assigned lands should give away land to the government. So, Eatala spoke with a few farmers and handed over 20 to 25 acres of land to the government. But later, they kept their plan of expansion of Hatcheries aside. Eatala said that the papers were with MRO itself and said that there is no truth in the allegations made by the farmers.

The minister said that he fought when there was no one around him and would continue to fight. He further added that his history is known to everyone and accused media organisations of carrying biased reports.

KCR reacted to the issue and instructed CS Somesh Kumar to get an inquiry done by the District Collector. He further instructed to file a detailed report and submit the same to the CM.