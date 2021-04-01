Telangana Health Minister To Hold Emergency Meeting After COVID Cases Spike in TS

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender spoke to health department officials on Wednesday and directed them to take preventive measures to contain coronavirus spread in the state. The Health Minister is also expected to conduct an emergency meeting with superintendents of Covid hospitals, nodal officers and other stakeholders to take necessary steps to control covid-19.

Eatala Rajender said that by implementing safety measures against the coronavirus, the state had a low death rate. He also added that the situation in the state was well handled than before. He said, “Vaccination is on at full pace in the state and we have requested the central government to send vaccines at the earliest”. Health officials also informed to the minister that the cases were low when compared to last year.

Eatala Rajender added that police, municipal and panchayat raj officials will fight against the rise of corona cases and key decisions will be taken in the meeting. He urged the people to step out from the house only if it was necessary, maintain social distancing and wear face masks at all times in public places.