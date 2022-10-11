Telangana : Health Minister Harish Rao Distributes Aasara Pensions Among Dialysis Patients

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao distributed the Aasara pensions among the dialysis patients in the city on Tuesday. He said the government has deposited the pension in the bank accounts of the patients. The Health Minister added that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to give Aasara pensions to 5,000 dialysis patients.

Later, speaking to media persons, Harish Rao said there are 12,000 dialysis patients in several government hospitals in the State and the government is spending Rs 100 crore for their dialysis needs. He added that for the first time the Telangana government is using a single-use filter for dialysis.

Reiterating that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the public welfare policies of the Telangana government, the minister said thousands of patients are getting their dialysis procedures done through 105 dialysis centres established across the State.

Harish Rao further said that if the dialysis patient needs a kidney transplant, the procedure is being done free of cost in the government hospitals. He said these patients also get prescribed medicines for free. The minister added that for those who need to get a kidney transplant done, the state government may also extend a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each patient.

