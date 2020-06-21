HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender on Sunday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda over his remarks on Telangana's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The minister questioned him over the COVID-19 pandemic response in BJP-ruled states.

When the country is struggling to come up with a response to the coronavirus pandemic, such comments from the BJP were irresponsible, Rajender said.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Rajender said, from day one, when the first Covid-19 case was reported on March 2 in Telangana, the Chief Minister’s message was to avoid politicising the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the entire country.

He also reminded that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was among the few leaders in the country who embraced the concept of clapping and lighting lamps for standing solidarity with health care workers, who are frontline warriors in combating coronavirus mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Health Minister also added that even during the video conferences with the Prime Minister, the CM was the only lone voice for unity. “We always assured the PM that we will work together and get rid of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

He also mentioned that the Centre had appreciated the state in containing the spread of coronavirus in red zones and containment areas. But, now making such irresponsible comments on the state government is an attempt to make unnecessary things.