In view of increasing COVID cases in the state, the Telangana Health department has taken a decision to provide booster doses at every doorstep.Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao has directed the health authorities in the state to make plans in this regard. It is learnt that the booster is available at all government hospitals and health centres across the state.

In a video conference with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, DPOs, DMHOs and other senior officials at BRK Bhavan on Monday, the Health minister instructed the authorities to be vigilant towards seasonal diseases in view of the prolonged spells of rainfall in the state.

As there is a rise in the cases of seasonal diseases, the district collectors have been asked to take up drives like Friday dry day in all the schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

The Municipal department was directed to ensure active participation of municipal commissioners to intensify sanitation, drain cleaning and mosquito control measures.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said the hostel wardens should be made responsible for matters relating to hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness of the hostels.

