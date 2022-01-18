Telangana Health Director Dr Srinivasa Rao Tests COVID Positive

HYDERABAD: Telangana continued to record a spike in COVID-19 cases with 2,447 infections reported in the state on Monday taking the coronavirus tally to 7,11,656 while the death toll rose to 4,060 with three more fatalities. On Tueday, Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement issued here Dr Srinivasa Rao said, “Due to mild symptoms, I got myself tested in a laboratory, which confirmed that it was Covid-19. I am getting hospitalised and isolating myself and for necessary symptomatic treatment.”

He added, “I reaffirm that there is no cause for any worry or anxiety about my health and I shall be back in action shortly. I request the people of Telangana to take good care against Covid-19 by following Covid appropriate behaviour strictly.”

The Covid surge in Telangana is continuing where one Covid-19 positive case was found for every 33 tests. With regard to hospitalisation, compared to 1,673 Covid patients in hospitals on January 12, the number stood at 2,158 on Sunday, as per data released by the Telangana state health department.

