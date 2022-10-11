Telangana: HCCB , TASK To Train 10K College Students In The Next 2 Years

HYDERABAD: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies, and the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), set forth the MoU today, to help college students in the state gain job skills. Under this association, HCCB and TASK will jointly work towards training 10,000 college students from Telangana in the next 2 years. 70% of the beneficiaries from this program will be from rural areas and 30% from the urban areas. HCCB and TASK launched the initiative in the presence of Mr Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, IT, E&C, Mr. Srikanth Sinha, CEO, Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK) and Mr. Kalyan Ranjan, Associate Vice President, Public Affairs & Communication, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages and other dignitaries.

A kick off training session was conducted at the event today, which saw the participation of over 100 college students gaining insights on essentials skills.

As per the MoU, the training sessions for students from urban areas will be held virtually, while those for students from rural areas will be held in physical classrooms. TASK will work on creating the batches of students, identifying locations for the physical classroom sessions and the calendar for these training sessions. HCCB on the other hand will work towards developing the content, identifying the trainers, conducting the Train the Trainers program (TTT) to create and expand a pool of expert trainers and conducting the virtual and physical classroom sessions.

Launching the initiative, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, IT, E&C, said that this is a joint initiative between HCCB & Government of Telangana skilling arm TASK to impart skill training to over 10,000 youth in two years. He further added that TASK will also look at joint certification of skilled youth completing their training from Career Development Centre - a skill development centre being run by HCCB – in partnership with NIIT Foundation

Speaking about the association, Mr. Srikanth Sinha, CEO, TASK, said, “TASK is steadfast in its aim to impart job skills to the youth and forming partnerships with companies like HCCB, which are committed to bridging the skill gap for young students. We appreciate the association with HCCB as this sets an example for other organisations to come forward and contribute towards building a skilling ecosystem in Telangana.”

Mr Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, Chief Public Affairs & Communication Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages said, “We are delighted to get this MoU with TASK underway and launch the initiative with the support of our Learning & Development Team. Over the years, we have built great expertise in skill building for the educated, unemployed youth through our Career Development Centres that we run in different parts of the country. Our association with TASK will help us channel this expertise to the underserved youth in the state. We are pleased that the long-term strategic partnership that we have with the Govt of Telangana allows us to play a part in the growth and development of the state.”

Earlier this year, HCCB and Govt of Telangana entered into long-term strategic partnerships for capacity building in water and solid waste management and for skill building to promote employment. As part of their agenda on skill building, HCCB and Govt of Telangana will also look at the joint certification of skilled youth completing their training from Career Development Centre (CDC) - a skill development center being run by HCCB – in partnership with NIIT Foundation. HCCB and the Government of Telangana will also involve manpower resourcing companies in further strengthening the curriculums that will be run at the CDCs to help these manpower resourcing companies source talent directly and improve the rate of placements of the trained youth from the CDCs. HCCB and the Government of Telangana will also partner to further spread programs and curriculums that provide financial and digital literacy to the population strata that are yet to be enrolled in such programs in the state.

