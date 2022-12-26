Telangana HC Transfers BRS MLAs Poaching Case to CBI, Party Reacts

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Monday transferred the probe into the poaching of four MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case is related to the three alleged pro-BJP persons who made an attempt to lure the BRS legislators with cash,cheques and contracts.

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the High Court pronounced the judgement. The high court also dissolved the state government appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was investigating the high-profile case.

The BRS social media convenor Krishank reacted to development with a cryptic tweet and said the court’s decision comes as a huge ‘relief to the hiding mouse’.

“After BJP's 7 Attempts to handover MLA Poaching Case to CBI, finally its a relief to the hiding mouse, who is now relieved from SIT inquiry,” Krishank wrote in a tweet.

After BJP’s 7 Attempts to handover MLA Poaching Case to CBI, finally its a relief to the hiding mouse 🐁 who is now relieved from the SIT enquiry — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) December 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP leader and advocate Ram Chander Rao has welcomed the development into the probe of the ruling party’s MLAs poaching case.

Telangana | "High Court transferred BRS MLAs poaching case to CBI. The high court has also quashed the SIT. We welcome the decision," says BJP leader and Advocate Ram Chander Rao — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

It may be recalled here that Cyberabad Police conducted a check on October 26 evening at Moinabad farmhouse and arrested three people who were trying to lure BRS legislators by offering huge sums of money to each of them.

Also Read: Telangana Police Make Headway in Spurious Liquor Case, Prime Accused Kondal Reddy Held