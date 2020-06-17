HYDERABAD: Expressing its severe displeasure, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reprimanded the state government for its continued callousness despite its directions over the last three weeks to increase facilities at the hospitals to effectively combat the coronavirus pandemic. It also questioned the state government as to why COVID-19 treatment has been restricted only to Gandhi Hospital and why premier institutions like NIMS were not being utilised for this purpose.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which accused the state government of not providing adequate PPE kits to the health staff, it directed the superintendents of Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Fever Hospital and King Koti Hospital to submit a report by tomorrow (Thursday, June 18th) on the number of PPE kits distributed to the health staff so far. It also observed that the protests staged by junior doctors showcased the actual scenario at Gandhi Hospital, which is a COVID-19 designated hospital now. The High Court has also summoned the Director, Public Health, and Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to appear before it.

The high court expressed concern over the spread of coronavirus across all the 33 districts in the state. The court questioned the government as to why the door-to-door COVID-19 tests were not conducted in containment zones in the state. It also observed that the Coronavirus figures being mentioned in the media bulletins are highly ambiguous even as the preparedness needed to effectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic is not being displayed by the official machinery.

Finding fault with the state government for continuously ignoring its directions in this regard, the high court commented that "if it is the state government's intention to prompt them to take tougher action, then it would do so." In yet another remark, the high court said that the state government appears to be pushing ahead with the tendency that it is for the people to take care of themselves.