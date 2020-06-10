Telangana HC Stays NGT Orders In KTR’s Farmhouse Case

HYDERABAD: In a relief for Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and a setback to Congress MP Revanth Reddy, Telangana High Court on Wednesday stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders seeking an investigation into an alleged illegal farmhouse construction in Janwada of Ranga reddy district.

KTR had moved the High Court challenging the NGT orders and stated that he does not own the farmhouse as alleged by the Congress MP. He also informed that he didn't violate any government order (GO) and argued that the notice issued by NGT was one-sided.

The court heard the arguments of both parties and stayed the NGT orders issued to KTR on Wednesday.

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of resorting to a political vendetta and said that the Congress leader has been trying to defame his image by giving wrong statements.

The NGT had issued orders for an investigation based on the Congress MP Revanth Reddy's petition that KTR owned a farmhouse in Janwada in violation of GO 111 and environmental rules.

The NGT has set up an expert committee comprising the Principal Secretary-Irrigation, the government of Telangana, Commissioners- Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Superintendent Engineer of lakes and water bodies, District collector- Ranga Reddy and a representative from the Ministry of forest and environment and also issued notices to the Chief Secretary and asked the state government to submit a report in two months.

