Telangana HC Stalls Kamareddy Draft Plan, Ryots Thank High Court and Dr KA Paul

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday asked the state government to keep the proposed Kamareddy master plan in abeyance and posted the matter for next hearing on 17 April 2023.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji heard the plea filed by Praja Shanthi Party founder KA Paul seeking the cancellation of a new draft plan which is being opposed by the Kamareddy farmers. The bench directed the BRS government to not take any further decision on the new draft plan.

It was a historic moment as the Praja Shanti Party (PSP) chief Dr Paul appeared in the court as a party in-person. He presented 17 compelling points before the Honourable High Court stating how the state government’s move is affecting the local farmers.

Continuing his arguments in the case, Dr Paul said the government has issued a notification without considering the problems of nearly 2000 marginal farmers from 7 villages who are struggling to make both ends meet.

Meanwhile, the BRS government told the court that the proposed Kamareddy master plan has been put on hold. Unsatisfied with the government’s response, Dr Paul accused the KCR government of disregarding the Court's orders and attempting to seize the land of the poor farmers. The Chief Justice agreed with Dr. Paul’s arguments and directed the BRS government not to revive the new draft plan.

The farmers of Kamareddy expressed their gratitude to Chief Justice Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji. They performed a milk abhishekam outside the court to a banner carrying the images of Chief Justice Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji and thanked them.

Notably, the PSP chief Dr Paul had earlier approached the high court seeking postponement of the inauguration of state Secretariat on February 17, the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday. However, the state government deferred the inauguration ceremony following the model code of conduct that came into force in view of MLC elections in the state.

