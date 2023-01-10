HYDERABAD: In a huge setback to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the High Court on Tuesday canceled his Telangana cadre and directed him back to the Andhra Pradesh state. The High Court allowed the Central government petition challenging the 2017 Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) orders on the cadre issue.

The Department of Personnel and Training which is the coordinating agency of the Central Government in personnel matters related to Civil Servants which come under the PMO, appealed in the High Court saying it has the power, and not CAT, to adjudicate and officiate on matters of Cadre allocation and service rules execution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Nanda delivered the verdict quashing the CAT orders, which enabled the AP Cadre officer to take charge as CS of Telangana and continue in the state.

During the bifurcation of the Telugu states, Somesh Kumar was assigned to AP by the Centre. He had filed a petition in the CAT which had issued interim orders to suspend the orders and allowed him to continue in Telangana. The Center approached the High Court to quash the CAT orders. However, the High Court allowed CS Somesh Kumar's request to keep the matter in abeyance for 3 weeks at the request of his counsel.

