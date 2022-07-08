Telangana HC Sets Aside MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Quash Petition Over Gachibowli Case

In a setback to Narsapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, the Telangana High Court on Friday put aside the petition seeking quashing a complaint lodged with Gachibowli police by Andhra Pradesh Intelligence constable, Farooq Basha.

Andhra Pradesh Police informed the court that they had an evidence of assaluting the constable by MP's security personnel and also the investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

On July 5, the Gachibowli police registered a criminal case against Narsapuram MP , his son Bharath and his personal assistant Shastri, CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector K. Ganga Ram and constable Nanaware Sandip Sadhu. after a complaint lodged by an intelligence constable of Andhra Pradesh that he was kidnapped and assaulted.

The case with charges of Kidnap, extortion, assaulting a public servant to deter him from discharging duties and criminal intimidation was also registered against them.

After receiving a complaint from Andhra Pradesh police top officials, CRPF officials suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector K. Ganga Ram and constable Nanaware Sandip Sadhu.

Also Read: Hyderabad: MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Security Personnel Assault AP Intelligence Constable