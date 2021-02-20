Telangana HC To Resume Physical Hearings Soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court (HC) will commence physical hearings in a phased manner from February 22 to March 19.

However, the option of virtual hearings will remain functional for some more time. The benches and single judges would function in a rotation manner during this period. Some would hold virtual courts and some would conduct physical hearings.

The HC registrar general informed the advocates and general litigants that the standard operating procedure prepared in tune with guidelines issued by the health authorities has to be strictly followed by those preferring to appear before the courts physically.