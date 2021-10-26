Telangana HC Reserves Verdict In Dalit Bandhu Case

The Telangana High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a batch of public interest litigations filed seeking continuation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme regardless of the ongoing Huzurabad bypolls.

The bench comprised Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Rajashekar Reddy who heard the PILs said that they would pronounce their order soon.

The petitions were filed by journalist Mallepalli Laxmaiah, member of All India Congress Committee Bukka Judson, and another person. Bukka Judson one of the petitioners said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched much before the Huzurabad poll notification was issued.

Mallepalli Lakshmaiah said that Election Commission was applying different yardsticks for different parties. He was represented by counsel V Raghunath and maintained that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched prior to the Model fo Conduct coming into place, so there is no unfair play on the part of the ruling government. Another section of petitioners are opposing the implementation of the scheme said that that amounts sanctioned under the scheme may be released only after the completion of the election process.

Speaking for the government, additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao said that the ruling government had launched the scheme from Yadadri district and is implementing it in other districts.

