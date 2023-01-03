Telangana HC Refuses to Stay CCS Police Notice to Sunil Kanugolu

Hyderabad: Refusing to give a stay on the cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police’s notice to Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed him to appear before the police on January 8 for an investigation. The High Court has also asked the police not to arrest him.

The CCS police issued notice to Sunil Kanugolu under section 41(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The notice stated that the probe is related to a case registered against him on December 24 under IPC sections 469 and 505(2).

