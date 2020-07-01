COVID-19 Testing: HC Warns Telangana Govt With 'Contempt'

Telangana HC Pulls Up Govt For Halting COVID-19 tests

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Telangana government for halting the COVID-19 tests despite its directions to increase the testing in view of the rampant rise in coronavirus cases. A furious high court also warned the state government that contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against it for not paying heed to its directions. The high court considered the attitude of the state government as a violation of a citizen's fundamental right to live.

The High Court directed the state government to provide the details pertaining to the recent visit of the Central team to the city. As part of its nationwide assessment to ascertain the causes behind the massive spike in Covid-19 cases, the central team inspected several COVID-19 designated hospitals in the city to find out the reasons for the sudden spurt in the cases here.

The High Court also asked the government to come up with full details of the PPE kits provided to the paramedical staff and doctors on April 21, June 8, and June 18 as per the earlier directives of the court.

The High Court viewed that halting the tests from June 26 after announcing to conduct 50,000 tests in the GHMC area would be taken as contempt of court and proceedings would be initiated accordingly if it is not satisfied with the responses of the Telangana government.

The High Court bench said that it may direct the chief secretary, health secretary, public health director and health commissioners to appear before the court on July 20 if it is not satisfied with the responses on COVID-19 tests by July 17.