HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Tuesday took note of safety measures to be taken for the safety of children and directed authorities to implement a plan for the enforcement of these measures by traffic police in proposed consultation with schools before implementation.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy while hearing a petition filed by N Hanumantha Rao of West Marredpally whose daughter was hit by a truck on August 11, 2005, about safety standards in front of schools. The bench in its judgment took the police proposal as part of its directions. These measures were already incorporated in a government order issued in 2006. The GO has now become part of the judgment and authorities are under a legal obligation to implement it.

Schools should appoint a security guard to escort 300 children crossing the road near schools.

Autos plying kids to school cannot have more than six occupants.

If there's sufficient space on the campus, autos can be allowed entry to drop off and pick up kids.

Schools can stagger timings to prevent crowding outside the premises. This was in tune with Supreme Court directions.

Police were told to discourage driving by minor students along with counseling parents.

Marking zebra crossings and school zone boards and introducing traffic safety aspects in the syllabus from class 3 were other suggestions.

Training high school children as traffic commandos was another recommendation. Other safeguards were suggested like employing an extra driver in school buses along with employing only experienced hands as drivers.

GHMC can collect fees from private schools to erect signage pointing to a school zone and mark zebra crossing in front of gates to force traffic to decelerate.

(With inputs from TOI Hyderabad )

