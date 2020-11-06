Telangana HC Orders Extension Of Graduate Voters' Enrollment Date

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High court on Thursday ordered the EC to extend the date for the enrolment of voters for Graduate MLC elections in the view of existing coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy directed the EC Counsel Avinash Desai that the election body should not stick to its normal procedure.

A PIL was filed by advocate TV Ramesh seeking an extension in the date up to December 7th. However, EC's lawyer told the court that applications can be filed between December 1st and December 31st.

After hearing the case, the bench claimed that the present situation created due to the dangerous coronavirus pandemic, torrential rains, etc., had affected the state and it should be considered by the ECI. The apex court gave a day's time to EC to ascertain whether it will extend till December 7th or not.