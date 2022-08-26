Telangana HC Nod for BJP Meeting in Warangal

In a breather to BJP, the Telangana High Court on Friday said the BJP can hold a public meeting in Warangal tomorrow and also directed the Warangal Police Commissioner to grant permission to the meeting and withdraw the orders prohibiting the meetings and rallies under Warangal jurisdiction.

While granting the permsission, the High Court asked the leaders not to make any provocative statements in the meeting.

Telangana BJP unit approached the High Court on August 25 to get permission to organise a public meeting at Arts and Science College grounds in Hanamkonda after the college principal denied permission.

BJP national president JP Nadda and other senior leaders will attend the public meeting tomorrow. After the meeting, JP Nadda will visit Bhadarakali temple in Warangal.

The BJP is organising the meeting to mark the culmination of the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Earlier in the day, the Warangal police issued orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings under commissionerate limits till August 31 starting today.

Also Read: Bandi Sanjay’s Padayatra To Continue As HC Posts Govt Plea To Stop Yatra Tomorrow