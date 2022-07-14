Telangana HC To Hear Pleas of Film Producers in Khanamet Land Case On July 18

HYDERABAD: In the case pertaining to 26.16 acres of highly valued land in Khanamet survey number 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12 of Serilingampalli mandal in Rangareddy district, the state government presented its arguments in the High Court and said that the Tollywood producer Daggubati Suresh and a few other film celebrities have no rights to the said parcel of land. The High Court adjourned the hearing to the 18th of this month for Daggubati Suresh, actor Daggubati Venkatesh, director K Raghavendra Rao, and others who claimed ownership of the subject properties by a number of registered sale documents dated February 1996. It reported that 26.16 acres of land were purchased by producer D.Ramanaidu, director K.Raghavendra Rao, Govinda Reddy, and others in Khanamet.

As per reports in Deccan Chronicle, the State Government filed a writ appeal a contesting single judge orders, claiming that the petition submitted by the manager of Daggubati Farms Private Limited for the grant of NOC in respect of the subject lands had been examined and found that the patta certificates from the original assignees, from whom the petitioners claimed to have purchased the subject land, are not genuine, and that it had been decided to cancel them

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Justice S. Nanda heard the matter which came up for hearing on Wednesday.

Additional Advocate General J. Ramachandra Rao presented arguments on behalf of the government. He said that the signatures of the Tahsildar on the documents giving the land to the ex-soldier did not match. He said that the documents were created as allotment to an ex-serviceman with forged signatures, and the defendants bought the land from another person who purchased it from him. He said that it is a government rule to give 5 acres to soldiers in the army, and this does not apply to Commander-in-Chief Narasimha Nayak. It was revealed that the government seized the land after the forensic department confirmed that the Tehsildar's signature was forged. He sought to set aside the single judge's judgment that the government's modification of records after 15 years was invalid.

