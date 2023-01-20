Telangana HC To Hear Petitions on IAS, IPS Officers Quota Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will hear a batch of petitions filed by IAS and IPS officers belonging to AP cadre and serving in Telangana state on Friday. The batch of 13 individual petitions filed by civil servants including 10 IAS officers- Ronald Rose, Anantharamu, SS Rawat, Amrapali Kata Srijana Gummalla, C Harikiran, Siva Sankar Lotheti, Prashanti, Vakati Karuna and IPS officers Anajani Kumar, Abhilash Bisht and Abhishek Mohanty-will be heard by the high court.

Recently, the high court sent senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh after serving as the chief secretary post for a long time. In this backdrop, listing of the cases assumes significance.

