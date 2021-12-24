Telangana HC For Guidelines To Prevent Omicron Spread Ahead of New Year

With New Year Ahead Telangana HC Directs Govt To Frame Guidelines To Prevent Omicron Spread |HYDERABAD: With the Christmas and New Year festivities ahead, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to frame appropriate guidelines in three days to prevent the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji, while hearing a batch of PILs on COVID-19 issues, directed the state government to issue a set of rules and guidelines in mind with directives of the Centre to prevent Omicron spread and measures to tackle COVID-19.

As there will be large congregations during the Christmas festival season and New Year celebrations, the court directed the government to issue guidelines on containment, wearing masks, imposing penalties, and sensitizing people to be careful and curb the spread of Omicron.

The counsel for the petitioner prayed for a court direction to the state government to impose restrictions on large gatherings of people for the upcoming festival and New Year celebrations as being done by some states.

The Bench remarked that states like Delhi and Maharashtra have already issued orders restricting the celebrations. The state government should take appropriate action in a similar manner.

The petitioner also sought to conduct tests on the borders of those traveling to Telangana state. To this the bench directed the government that COVID tests should be carried out at state borders, railway stations and bus stands in the same manner as airports to prevent the spread of Omicron.

Orders issued by the Central Government on the 21st of last month on the steps to be taken with regard to corona control should be implemented. Submit a comprehensive report on the action taken by January 4 the bench stated. After issuing the directions the bench posted the matter to the same date.

