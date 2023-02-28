Telangana HC Gives Nod to RSS Rally in Bhainsa on March 5

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to organise a route march in the communally sensitive Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on March 5.

Giving conditional permission for the rally, the court asked the right-wing organisation to limit the number of participants to 500 individuals and plan the route 300 metres away from mosques. The court order bars the rally participants from making controversial comments in the programe.

The police department had denied permission to hold a route march on February 19 in view of Shab-e-Meraj festivities following which the organisation moved the High Court.

The court has directed the police to make special security arrangements around mosques in the area where the route march is planned.

