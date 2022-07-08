Telangana HC Dismisses Sai Pallavi's Plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected the plea of Virata Parvam actress Sai Pallavi to set aside a notice issued by Sultan Bazaar Circle Inspector seeking the petitioner’s appearance for her comments made to a YouTube channel by declaring it illegal, unjust, unfair, and in violation of applicable laws.

In a petition which came up before Justice Kanneganti Lalitha Sai Pallavi claimed that the impugned notice was issued on the basis of a malicious petition that did not specify the substance of the petitioner’s offence.

The actor stated that the notice issued by the police to appear before the High Court was illegal and arbitrary and asked it to be set it aside.

It may be recollected that Sai Pallavi in an interview with a YouTube channel during the promotions of her film Virata Parvam drew a comparison between what was depicted in the movie The Kashmir Files and a specific incident involving the mob-lynching of a person transporting a cow, we should be good human beings and if you are a good human being, you should not hurt anyone, she stated in response to a question. This did not go down well with a section of Social Media users who trolled her for comparing the Kashmir genocide with the lynching incident.

Following this she was issued a notice by the police after a complaint was lodged by a Bajrang Dal activist named Akhil over these comments.

