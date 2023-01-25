HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS government received a setback after the Telangana High Court directed the KCR-led Government to conduct the Republic Day celebrations in the state. The High Court issued an interim order on Wednesday in a writ petition filed over the Republic Day celebrations. The HC made it clear that the celebrations must be held.

The High Court in its directions stated that a parade should also be conducted as part of the event. Where the parade should be conducted must be decided by the Government, it said.

The High Court also ordered that the Telangana government should follow the guidelines issued by the Center with regard to the celebrations. Since there is just a day left the High Court has also directed government officials to speed up the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations to be held tomorrow (Thursday).