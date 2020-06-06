HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the state government to conduct SSC board examinations from Monday, June 8th, 2020, across the state except for Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts falling under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The high court permitted the conduct of the crucial SSC examinations in all the districts by duly following adequate precautions and preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

SSC examinations within the GHMC limits have been deferred as both Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy under its limits are highly affected by the dreaded coronavirus.

The high court directed the state government to allow students within GHMC limits to appear for supplementary examinations and also treat them as ‘regular students’ on par with others. The state government has submitted to the high court that all necessary precautions were taken within GHMC and Ranga Reddy districts and sought the court’s permission for conduct of examinations in these places too. But the high court dismissed the state government’s request while directing it to take all fool-proof arrangements at the examination centres across the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A high number of coronavirus cases are being reported from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district. Many localities have been declared as containment zones within the GHMC limits.

Earlier, the education board made an announcement for the students, who cannot appear for the exams scheduled between 8th June and 5th July 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation, will be allowed to appear for the advanced supplementary exams which will be held later.

It further stated that such students will be considered and treated as regular candidates as a special case for this academic year only.