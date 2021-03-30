Telangana Has Two Contaminated Sites: Central Pollution Control Board

The Waste Management Division of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) assessed the contaminated sites in around 21 States. Telangana has just two contaminated sites, the Noor Muhammad Kunta Lake in the Katedan Industrial Area and Patancheru in Medak.

Apart from these two sites, seven other sites in the State have been listed as Probable Contaminated Sites (PCS) in December 2020 report. Odisha has the highest number of contaminated sites, with 23 Contaminated Sites, while UP has 21 Contaminated sites. highest in the country.

Considering its area, the Union Territory of Delhi has perhaps the highest density of contaminated sites with 11 and a probable 12 contaminated sites. According to the CPCB, a contaminated site may include production area, landfill, dumps, spill sites, mine tailings etc., with some being sites where waste has been dumped historically. In such sites, there is the contamination of soil, ground and surface water, with severe health and environmental risks.

Telangana State Pollution Commission Board (TSPCB) has initiated remedial activities at the two contaminated sites recognized in the State. At the Noor Muhammad Kunta Lake, once called the Pink Lake because of the pink colour of the contaminated surface water, the TSPCB submitted a detailed project report under the World Bank aided Capacity Building for Industrial Pollution Management Project and is awaiting action on the project. At Patancheru, there has been a proposal to build a massive sewage treatment plant (STP), with a capacity of handling 30 million litres per day (MLD). The sampling of soil and surface water here showed no contamination.

The seven sites listed in PCS, Musi River, Asanikunta Lake, Maheshwaram, Chevella Industrial Area, LB Nagar Industrial Area, Moula Ali Industrial Area and Gundlapochampally Industrial Area have been studied with some areas showing chromium, lead, nickel and other metal contamination in the soil.