Telangana Has Shown Path Of Comprehensive Development To Nation, Says Kavitha

TRS MLC and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha criticised Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana. Rahul Gandhi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Friday evening and will go to Warangal via helicopter.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the Warangal Declaration and a proposal on various farmers' issues at a public meeting Rythu Sangharshana Sabha which is being held at the Arts College grounds.

Kavitha demanded to know, "Why is Congress Party is silent when Telangana is raising its voice against the Centre over the Uniform Paddy Procurement Policy, National Status for Irrigation Projects, discrimination in establishing educational institutions, releasing of pending GSTs and grants, etc?"

She also said that Telangana had shown a path of comprehensive development to the nation, by introducing various schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aarogya Lakshmi, Aasara among others that continue to benefit people every day.

Kavitha took to Twitter to state that as many as 11 states had implemented Telangana CM KCR's schemes. The other day, Kavitha also tweeted, saying they had urged Rahul Gandhi to speak on Telangana's paddy procurement issue and also sought his support for Telangana farmers. But, he did not speak about Telangana and the farmers in Parliament. She further stated that he is planning 'Rythu Sangharshana Sabha', which was nothing, but politics.

Also Read: ​Mancherial: RTC Bus Hits Autorickshaw, 2 Killed, 3 Sustained Injuries