Telangana: Harish Rao's Effigy Burnt In KCR's Constituency Gajwel

The effigy of Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao was burnt by the villagers and they expressed severe anguish over the ruling TRS party. High tension prevailed in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Gajwel constituency of Kolgur of Siddipet district.

After KCR taking charge as the chief minister of the state for the second time; Harish Rao adopted the village, Kolgur, and promised that he would work for the development of Kolgur but villagers alleged that there was no development in the village. The villagers sat on the roads and have burnt the effigy of Harish Rao.

The Finance Minister also promised to remove the huts in the village and in the place of them, he promised to construct double bedrooms. They expressed anguish stating that Harish Rao didn't pay heed to the problems being faced by the villagers in the village. They criticized the TRS party and said that to date, no bedrooms have been constructed. The villagers lashed out at Harish Rao and said that the officials visit the village and conduct surveys for namesake.