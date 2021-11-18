Telangana Haj Committee Sets up Special Counters for Online Applications for Hajj 2022

The Telangana Haj Committee has set up special counters for online Hajj 2022 applications.

B Shafiullah, Telangana government's adviser for Minority Affairs and Executive Officer of the Haj Committee, examined these counters. They also interacted with Haj aspirants during their inspections. Executive Officer B Shafi Ullah checked on the status of the Haj camp deadline, aspirant transportation, visas, and other facilities. The Haj Committee will make special arrangements in keeping with the covid protocols.

A K Khan called the Indian Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, to enquire about the accommodations provided for Indian Haj pilgrims.

Concerns regarding Haj quota allotment, Hyderabad embarkation sites for departure, and stay arrangements in Saudi Arabia are expected to be resolved by January next year. A MOU is likely to be signed by authorities from both nations in the month of January.

The online filing of Hajj applications will be temporary and subject to the quota set by the Saudi government.

Haj Aspirants can submit their applications using the Haj Committee of India's mobile app or the Haj Committee of India's website https://telanganastatehajcommittee.com/