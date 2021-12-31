Telangana Haj Committee Announces Late Date for Application

The deadline for submitting an online application for Haj-2022 is January 31, 2022. The Telangana State Haj Committee Executive Officer B Shafiulah said that the rule for the maximum age limit has been lifted in order to allow elderly passengers to apply online for Haj-2022.

The pilgrim's age should be 65, and the individual should be qualified to make an online application for Haj-2022, including those aged 70 and above, "As per the instructions of the Haj Committee of India, applications aged 70 years and beyond who have never performed Haj in their lifetime can only register under the reserved category together with their companion," B Shafiullah said.

The companion should be a close relative, such as a husband/wife/sister/son/daughter/grandson/granddaughter/nephew/nephew/nephew/nephew/nephew/nep No other family member would be permitted to travel as a companion.

For more information, the applicants can visit official website or contact 040-24298793.