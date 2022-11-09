Telangana Guv Tamilisai Suspects State Govt Is Tapping Her Phone

Hyderabad: The friction with the ruling dispensation in Telangana escalated as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday suspected that her phones were being tapped. She also denied the charges that her office is delaying the Bill sent by the State government for her assent.

Addressing a press conference, Soundararajan said there was an “undemocratic situation” in the state. She also expressed concern over the alleged ‘dragging’ of Raj Bhavan into the MLA poaching case.

“I doubt (that) my phones are tapped. An undemocratic situation is there in the state, particularly in respecting the Governor. I want to clarify all those things,” she said.

Responding to the controversy over her delaying approval to six bills passed unanimously by the State Assembly, the Governor said she is assessing and analysing the Bills before giving her consent. The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill-2022 also awaits the Governor’s assent.

“It is being projected as if I am blocking the bills like setting up of a common recruitment board for filling up vacant posts in universities and other institutions. In fact, I had been insisting that the government fill up all the vacant posts in the universities since I took over as Governor of Telangana,” she added.

#WATCH | Telangana Gov Tamilisai Soundararajan says, "In a tape issue, they(State Govt)wanted to drag Raj Bhavan & mentioned Tushar. Tushar was my ADC...I suspect my phone being tapped...Tushar was calling me 2 days ago to wish on Diwali. Only after that they mentioned Tushar..." pic.twitter.com/YT9wPyc53E — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

