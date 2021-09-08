Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Statement On Padi Kaushik MLC Post

HYDERABAD: Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan who completed two years as the Governor of Telangana made some interesting statements when asked about the status of the file of Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy who recently joined the TRS and was nominated for the MLC post under the Governor’s Quota.

Speaking at a media conference held at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, in answer to a question about his MLC post, she said that as of now no decision has been taken on the appointment of Kaushik Reddy as an MLC. She said that the State Cabinet has recommended appointing Kaushik Reddy as MLC and the recommendation needs to be studied. "As the proposal has been made in the social service category, it is being scrutinized," Tamilisai stated categorically.

It is known that TRS government nominated Kaushik Reddy as an MLC in the social service category and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet approved it and referred to the Governor for formal approval.

Kaushik Reddy dramatic entry into the ruling TRS party from Congress on July 21 led to rumours that he would be given the Huzurabad ticket from where he contested earlier.

But that was not to be and KCR surprised everyone in coming up with the proposition of sending his name for the MLC post to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s Quote, that to ten days after him joining the party. As per sources there was discontent among several senior leaders who were stated to be in the race for the MLC post and were lobbying for the post.

The Telangana Governor said that she was very happy to have completed two years as the Governor of the State and dedicated this success to her mother who passed away recently..She also served as lieutenant governor for Puducherry for six months which was given as an additional charge.

Dr Tamilisai stated that she was performingherduties properly with the help of Raj Bhavan staff. She also thanked President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. She also thanked the media which was very supportive of the initiatives taken by her and in helping her get closer to the people of the State.