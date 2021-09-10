Telangana Guv Tamilisai Flags Off CRPF Cycle Rally

On this occasion, Tamilisai recalled the role played by the CRPFforce and its sacrifices towards our nation. The Governor felicitated CRPF Martyrs families and appreciated the efforts of CRPF for conducting such programmes promoting the spirit of patriotism as a part of ‘AzadiKaAmrithMahotsav’ celebrating the 75 years of Independence .“I call upon the younger generation to get inspired by the numerous scarifies made by our freedom fighters as their sacrifices fighters will never be forgotten”, she said. The Governor expressed concern about vaccine hesitancy and made a strong appeal to the people of Telangana to get vaccinated and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

As part of the initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements, under ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’ the Central Reserve Police Force’s Cycle Rally from Kanyakumari to Raj Ghat (New Delhi) began on 22 Aug 2021 from Kanyakumari.

The cycle rally consisting of 20 CRPF members and being led by Lt. Col. JasbirPratap Sharma, Commandant, South Zone left Hyderabad to Nagpur today.

The rally will traverse through the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and will culminate at Raj Ghat on 2nd October 2021, covering a total distance of 2850 Km. On an average cycle, rallies will cover the distance of 70 to 80 Km a day while they will also visit historically significant places related to the freedom struggle en route, cherishing the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and apprising people about the historic celebrations of ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’.

Sh. Durga Prasad, Ex-DGP CRPF, Sh. Mahender Reddy, IPS, DGP Telangana, Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Sh. G. V. H. Giri Prasad, IGP, CRPF, South Zone and Sh. Mahesh Chandra Laddha, IPS, IGP CRPF, and other CRPF Officers from South Sector attended the event.

Scintillating classical Andhra Natyam, Bonalu folk dance performed as a part of cultural events by CRPF Public School, Hakimpet enthralled the audience. CRPF Band performance during the event touched the audience filling them with the essence of the patriotic ethos of our great Nation.