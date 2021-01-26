Telangana: Gussadi Dancer Kanaka Raju Receives Padmasri Award

Hyderabad: Only one person from the state has been awarded the Padma Shri in the list of Padma awards announced by the Central Government on Monday. Kanaka Raju, 60, of Marlavai village in Kumram Bheem district, received the award.

The man who mastered the traditional Gussadi dance of the tribe is known as the Gussadi Raju. In 1981, before the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and later in the presence of the late President Abdul Kalam, Gussadi Raju performed the traditional dance at the Republic Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi. Raju, who has been giving dance performances for the last 40 years, is still teaching that dance to many young people.

On being awarded the Padmasri Raju said, “I am happy to receive the Padma Shri award. I performed before Indira Gandhi. I also gave her a Gussadi hat as a gift. I am moving forward with the encouragement of Hannu Master."

On this occasion, the Minister of IT KTR also congratulated Gussadi Kanaka Raju on receiving the award through Twitter.