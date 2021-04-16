Telangana Gurukul 5th Class Admission: Application Deadline Extended To April 30

Telangana: The Common Entrance Examination for Admissions into 5th Class for SC, ST, BC, and General Candidates in the Telangana Gurukul Schools in the State of Telangana is to be held soon.

However, the Telangana Gurukul Set (TGSet) application deadline for the common entrance examination for admission into the 5th class at the Telangana Gurukul schools has been extended.

Those interested should apply by the 30th of this month (April), said RS Praveen Kumar, secretary TGset, and chief convener of the schools. The deadline for applications was initially April 15th, but later the decision has been taken to extend it till the end of this month till April 30th.